Lukas Dostal Named to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell in Collaboration with Manulife Bank
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today San Diego Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal has been named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held February 5-6 in Laval, Quebec.
Dostal 22 (6/22/00), will make his AHL All-Star Classic debut. He is the third goaltender in the team's AHL history to earn the honor, joining Kevin Boyle (2019, Springfield) and Anthony Stolarz (2020, Ontario).
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czechia native is 8-14-0 with a 2.72 goals-against average (GAA), .923 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts. As of Jan. 10, the netminder ranked second among qualified goaltenders in shutouts and saves (657). In 87 career AHL games with San Diego, Dostal is 41-37-4 with a 2.71 GAA, .918 SV% and five shutouts.
This season, Dostal became the first netminder in San Diego's AHL history to record consecutive shutouts with his 5-0 win on Jan. 6 at Milwaukee and his 3-0 win against Henderson on Jan. 1. Dostal's shutout sequence of 152:31 (Dec. 9, 2022 - Jan. 7, 2023, spanning four games) is the longest in the team's AHL history, passing John Gibson's streak of 137:13 (Oct. 21-30, 2015, spanning three games). In addition, Dostal remains the franchise's all-time leader with five career AHL shutouts (5-0 win on Jan. 6, 2023 at MIL, 3-0 win on Jan. 1, 2023 at HSK, 7-0 win on Nov. 8, 2022 at HSK, 3-0 win on Mar. 11, 2022 at BAK and a 4-0 win on Feb. 26, 2022 at HSK). This is the second consecutive season Dostal recorded multiple shutouts (2021-22; 4-0 win on Feb. 26, 2022 at HSK and a 3-0 win on Mar. 11, 2022 at BAK).
Prior to his shutout on Jan. 1, Dostal appeared in seven games with the Anaheim Ducks from Dec. 12-23, posting a 2-3-0 record with a 3.53 GAA and .909 SV%. The netminder set a NHL career high with 46 saves on Dec. 17 against Edmonton and became the first Ducks rookie to make at least 40 saves more than once with 42 saves on Dec. 23 against Calgary. The 6-2, 191-pound goaltender is 3-5-1 with a 3.34 GAA and .909 SV% in 11 career NHL appearances with the Ducks.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2023
- Novak, Askarov Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Foerster and York Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Declan Chisholm Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Riley Nash Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Samuel Bolduc Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack F Will Cuylle Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lukas Dostal Named to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell in Collaboration with Manulife Bank - San Diego Gulls
- Seth Griffith Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Trio of IceHogs Named All-Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Hoefenmayer, Shaw and Woll Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Wolanin to Represent Canucks at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bussi and Lettieri Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Comets Goaltender Daws Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Hershey's Ethen Frank and Mike Vecchione Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Brad Hunt Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Tynan Selected for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Forward Thomas Bordeleau Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Playing Rosters Announced for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Texas Stars Forward Riley Barber and Defenseman Thomas Harley Named AHL All-Stars - Texas Stars
- Alex-Barre-Boulet, Darren Raddysh, Gabriel Dumont Named 2023 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Captain Max Lajoie Earns AHL All-Star Nod - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Defenseman David Jiricek Named 2023 AHL All-Star - Cleveland Monsters
- Biro Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Mike Carcone Selected as AHL All-Star - Tucson Roadrunners
- Joel Hofer, Matthew Highmore Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Egor Sokolov to Represent Belleville Sens 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell - Belleville Senators
- Xavier Ouellet Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blackhawks Recall Stauber and Assign Seney to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Eye Sweep of Back-To-Back Set with Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Texas Stars Loan Forward Justin Ducharme to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Sign Ludlow Native Jake Ryczek to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wranglers Earn Third-Straight Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Mark Friedman Returns to WBS Pens - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Zayde Wisdom Reassigned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin Home-And-Home Series against Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #34 - Admirals at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout at CV - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.