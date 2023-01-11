Lukas Dostal Named to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell in Collaboration with Manulife Bank

January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today San Diego Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal has been named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held February 5-6 in Laval, Quebec.

Dostal 22 (6/22/00), will make his AHL All-Star Classic debut. He is the third goaltender in the team's AHL history to earn the honor, joining Kevin Boyle (2019, Springfield) and Anthony Stolarz (2020, Ontario).

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czechia native is 8-14-0 with a 2.72 goals-against average (GAA), .923 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts. As of Jan. 10, the netminder ranked second among qualified goaltenders in shutouts and saves (657). In 87 career AHL games with San Diego, Dostal is 41-37-4 with a 2.71 GAA, .918 SV% and five shutouts.

This season, Dostal became the first netminder in San Diego's AHL history to record consecutive shutouts with his 5-0 win on Jan. 6 at Milwaukee and his 3-0 win against Henderson on Jan. 1. Dostal's shutout sequence of 152:31 (Dec. 9, 2022 - Jan. 7, 2023, spanning four games) is the longest in the team's AHL history, passing John Gibson's streak of 137:13 (Oct. 21-30, 2015, spanning three games). In addition, Dostal remains the franchise's all-time leader with five career AHL shutouts (5-0 win on Jan. 6, 2023 at MIL, 3-0 win on Jan. 1, 2023 at HSK, 7-0 win on Nov. 8, 2022 at HSK, 3-0 win on Mar. 11, 2022 at BAK and a 4-0 win on Feb. 26, 2022 at HSK). This is the second consecutive season Dostal recorded multiple shutouts (2021-22; 4-0 win on Feb. 26, 2022 at HSK and a 3-0 win on Mar. 11, 2022 at BAK).

Prior to his shutout on Jan. 1, Dostal appeared in seven games with the Anaheim Ducks from Dec. 12-23, posting a 2-3-0 record with a 3.53 GAA and .909 SV%. The netminder set a NHL career high with 46 saves on Dec. 17 against Edmonton and became the first Ducks rookie to make at least 40 saves more than once with 42 saves on Dec. 23 against Calgary. The 6-2, 191-pound goaltender is 3-5-1 with a 3.34 GAA and .909 SV% in 11 career NHL appearances with the Ducks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.