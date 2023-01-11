Riley Nash Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Riley Nash is officially an All Star, as the league announced the rosters for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic today.

This marks the first AHL All-Star selection for Nash, who currently leads the Checkers in scoring with 27 points (12g, 15a) in 30 games this season. The veteran forward has appeared in 235 AHL contests over his career - including spending his first three pro seasons in Charlotte from 2010-2013 before carving out a spot in the NHL and logging 627 games at that level.

Nash will represent the Checkers on the Atlantic Division squad at the event, which will take place in Laval, Quebec, on Feb. 5 and 6 and feature a skills competition and a three-on-three tournament between the four divisions.

