Phantoms Down Islanders
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Andy Andreoff scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season, but the Bridgeport Islanders (14-14-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 3-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (16-13-2-2) at Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday.
Chris Terry extended his point streak to a season-high nine games (five goals, six assists) with an assist on Andreoff's first-period goal. Arnaud Durandeau added the secondary helper as the Islanders fell to 1-1-0-1 against the Phantoms this season.
Ken Appleby (0-2-2) made 29 saves.
The Islanders struck first for the second straight game when Andreoff beat goaltender Felix Sandstrom (2-0-1) 14:08 into the first period after taking a slick feed from Terry in the slot. He turned on the forehand and slung the puck over Sandstrom's glove to make it 1-0 at even strength.
The Philadelphia Flyers' affiliate answered with each of the next three goals to win the game and extend their unbeaten in regulation streak to three (2-0-0-1). Egor Zamula battled the puck from the left post to the back door where Adam Brooks forced home his fourth goal of the season at 16:59 past a sprawled-out Appleby.
Lehigh Valley took a 2-1 lead at 8:27 of the second period when Max Willman cleared the puck 180 feet down the ice, finishing up a successful penalty kill, that Appleby misplayed outside of his crease and inadvertently redirected into an unoccupied net.
Bobby Brink completed the scoring at 18:57 of the middle frame with his second goal in just his second appearance of the season.
The Islanders outshot the Phantoms 18-6 in the third period and 36-32 on the night, but only beat Sandstrom once. Bridgeport went 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the kill.
Bridgeport dropped to 0-8-2-1 in its last 11 games.
Next Time Out: The Islanders and Phantoms face off in a 7:05 p.m. rematch at PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. on Friday night. Fans can watch all of the action online via AHLTV.
