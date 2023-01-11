Panthers Assign Matt Kiersted

Matt Kiersted is headed back to Charlotte, as the Panthers announced today that the blue liner has been assigned to the AHL.

Kiersted, 24, has four points (1g, 3a) in 20 games for Florida this season - though he hasn't seen game action since Dec. 23.

The second-year defenseman rejoins the Checkers, where he has one assist in 12 contests - with his last appearance in a Charlotte sweater coming on Dec. 3.

