Wolanin to Represent Canucks at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that Christian Wolanin has been selected to represent the Pacific Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank. Wolanin is set to become the first player in Abbotsford Canucks history to participate in an AHL All-Star game.
The 27-year-old defenceman currently leads the AHL in assists (35) while ranking third in the league with 39 points. He is the only Canucks defenceman to skate in all 33 of Abbotsford's games so far this season.
"Christian has had an impressive start to the season," stated Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson. "His skating and puck movement have been a huge part of our team's success to this point. This honour for him is very well deserved."
This is the second AHL All-Star selection for Wolanin in his career, as he was named to represent the North Division at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts while playing for the Belleville Senators. His AHL career highs in all statistical categories were recorded during that season (2018-19), however he has already set new career highs in assists and points in 2022-23 so far.
The Detroit, Michigan native signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Vancouver Canucks as an unrestricted free agent on July 14, 2022, having played 70 NHL games between the Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres. Wolanin has recorded 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) throughout his NHL career, since making his debut on March 22, 2018 with Ottawa. Over 122 career AHL regular season games, he has registered 92 points (13 goals, 79 assists) as well as four points (one goal, three assists) over five Calder Cup Playoff games.
The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, will be held at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec-home of the Montreal Canadiens' affiliate Laval Rocket. The All-Star Classic comprises of the Rona Skills Competition on Sunday, February 5 at 6 p.m. ET, and the Mise-o-jeu All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 6 at 7 p.m. ET. Both events will be available for viewing on AHLTV.
More information on the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic can be found at https://www.rocketlaval.com/en/tickets/2023-ahl-all-star-classic/
