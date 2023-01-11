Samuel Bolduc Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Samuel Bolduc has been selected to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5-6.
Bolduc, 22, leads Bridgeport blueliners and shares sixth among all AHL defensemen with a career-best 23 points in 34 games. He's already shattered his career highs in points and assists (17) and has matched his career best in goals (6). Bolduc is fifth among AHL defensemen in shots (88) and shares fifth in power-play assists (11).
The Laval native, who is headed home to participate in his first AHL All-Star Classic, was named to the 2020-21 Atlantic Division All-Star Team with six goals and 14 points in 24 games during his first professional season. He has 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 115 professional games, all with Bridgeport.
Prior to turning pro, Bolduc played 189 games over parts of four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He collected 94 points (22 goals, 72 assists) between the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and Sherbrooke Phoenix.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defenseman was selected by the New York Islanders in the second round, 57th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.
The AHL's All-Stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's four divisions, for the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 6th. The teams will participate in a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.
The 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 5th, will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.
Tickets for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, which include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge, start at only $39 and are available now by visiting rocketlaval.com.
