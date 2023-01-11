Bussi and Lettieri Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Team
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The American Hockey League offices announced today, January 11, that goaltender Brandon Bussi and forward Vinni Lettieri have been named to the Atlantic Division team for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, February 5-6 in Laval, Que.
Bussi, 24, is making his first all-star appearance. The rookie netminder posted a league leading .934 save percentage, as well as a 2.17 goals against average, good for fourth in the AHL. The Sound Beach, N.Y. native has 11 wins in 16 appearances, including a shutout.
Lettieri, 27, will be appearing in his second all-star game, the first coming back in 2020. The Excelsior, M.N. native notched 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points through 33 games played this season. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound forward leads the team with seven power play goals and 0.85 points per game.
The Rona Skills Competition will take place on Sunday, February 5, at 6:00 PM. The Mise-o-jeu All-Star Challenge will be held on Monday, February 6, at 7:00 PM. Place Bell, the home of the Laval Rocket, will host the all-star festivities.
