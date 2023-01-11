Buy Tickets for IceHogs Autism Awareness Premium Raffle
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
As a kick-off to the IceHogs annual Autism Awareness Night (Jan. 21), the Autism Awareness Premium Raffle is now underway! The Premium Raffle is limited to just 100 raffle tickets at $75 each. All ticket purchasers will receive a goodie bag that includes a mystery puck signed by a Blackhawks or IceHogs player and other great prizes (total goodie bag value $150).
Additionally, 12 lucky winners will also receive one of our premium raffle prizes, which include:
-Four (4) tickets to a Chicago Cubs game along with four (4) passes into the Cubs' all-inclusive Catalina Club (food and beverage included)
-Patrick Kane signed jersey/stick combo
-Customize Your Own 2023 Autism Awareness jersey
-Game-worn IceHogs jersey
-Chicago Blackhawks Experience Package:
- Four (4) 100 level tickets
- Premium parking
- Zamboni ride
-IceHogs Experience Package:
- Bench Buddies (watch warmups from the IceHogs bench)
- Four (4) Club Lounge tickets
- Hamboni ride for four (4)
-Two (2) Tickets to Old Dominion at BMO Center
-Overnight stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront
-Ate One Five Dining Gift Pack ($50 Franchesco's Ristorante, $50 Baked Wings, $50 Greenfire, $50 Prairie Street)
-30-Can Soft Pack RTIC Cooler + $50.00 Cattle and Cream gift card
-Two (2) insulated margarita glasses, four (4) insulated drink glasses, $50.00 Binny's Beverage Depot gift card
Prizes courtesy of BMO Center, Bucciferro Family McDonald's, Chicago Blackhawks, LawnCare by Walter, Rockford IceHogs, and Townsquare Media/97ZOK.
The raffle ticket sales will begin on Wednesday, January 11 at 6 p.m. and will close on Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. The drawing for the 12 premium prizes will occur on Friday, January 20. A portion of the proceeds of the raffle will benefit The Autism Program of Easterseals.
- Buy Tickets for IceHogs Autism Awareness Premium Raffle - Rockford IceHogs
