Comets' Point Streak Reaches Twelve, Beat Cleveland in Overtime 3-2
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - Coming back to the Adirondack Bank Center after spending a few games on the road, the Utica Comets got back home continuing the hottest streak in the American Hockey League collecting points in eleven straight games. Stepping on the ice as the second placed team in the North Division, Utica battled the cellar dwelling Cleveland Monsters and on Wednesday night. Despite being down late in the third period, Graeme Clarke managed to tie the game late while Andreas Johnsson won the contest in overtime keeping the point streak alive and the win streak to four games.
In the first period, the Monsters struck first after a puck bounced in front of the net on a goal mouth scramble right to the stick of Robbie Payne who flipped it into the cage behind Utica goalie Akira Schmid at 16:22. There would be no further scoring in the first and the Comets left the period down 1-0.
The Comets tied the game in the second period and it was the captain Ryan Schmelzer who tied the contest as he planted himself right in front of the Cleveland goaltender, Pavel Cajan. As Schemlzer stood in front, Brian Halonen sent the puck directly to him and the captain deflected it into the net at 12:47. It was the third goal of the season for Schmelzer, Dylan Blujus added a secondary assist on the tally.
The Monsters re-took the lead in the final period when Jake Christiansen fired a one-timer on a cross ice pass from Cole Fonstad at 11:03. This gave Cleveland a 2-1 advantage in the game. With less than a minute left in the period, Graeme Clarke scored to tie the game at 2-2 after his shot found the back of net for his 13thgoal of the season throwing the home crowd into a frenzy. The goal was assisted by Andreas Johnsson and Reilly Walsh.
As the game headed to overtime, it was Johnsson who capped off a comeback victory with his second point and first goal of the night after he wristed a shot into the net one minute into overtime. The goal was his sixth of the season for Johnsson and the crowd roared as the home team skated away with their fourth straight victory.
The Comets will make their way back on the road for three games starting on Friday in Providence followed by a Saturday game in Bridgeport. On Monday afternoon at 1:00 PM, the team will head to Syracuse for a game against their division rival, the Crunch. The team will find their way back home on the 20th of this month when they battle Syracuse yet again. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2023
- Wild Win Third Straight, Beat Griffins 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Griffins' Point Streak Snapped by Iowa in 5-2 Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pajuniemi's Two-Point Night Powers Pack Past Checkers 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Earn Point from Third Period Rally in 4-3 OT Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Gruden Leads Penguins' 4-3, Overtime Win at Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Alex Limoges Tallies A Pair Of Assists In Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Phantoms Down Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Sandstrom Stellar in 3-1 Win with 35 Saves - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Earn Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Andreoff Collects Team-Leading 18th Goal Of The Season On Wednesday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Lose Second Straight Game to Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets' Point Streak Reaches Twelve, Beat Cleveland in Overtime 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Askarov Heads Up, McKeown Comes Down - Milwaukee Admirals
- Buy Tickets for IceHogs Autism Awareness Premium Raffle - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Assign Matt Kiersted - Charlotte Checkers
- Taking Vegas by Storm: History of the Las Vegas Thunder with Jeff Sharples - Henderson Silver Knights
- Andrew Poturalski and Ryker Evans to Represent Firebirds at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Love, Phillips, Wolf Named 2023 AHL All-Stars - Calgary Wranglers
- Novak, Askarov Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Foerster and York Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Declan Chisholm Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Riley Nash Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Samuel Bolduc Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack F Will Cuylle Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lukas Dostal Named to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell in Collaboration with Manulife Bank - San Diego Gulls
- Seth Griffith Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Trio of IceHogs Named All-Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Hoefenmayer, Shaw and Woll Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Wolanin to Represent Canucks at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bussi and Lettieri Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Comets Goaltender Daws Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Hershey's Ethen Frank and Mike Vecchione Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Brad Hunt Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Tynan Selected for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Forward Thomas Bordeleau Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Playing Rosters Announced for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Texas Stars Forward Riley Barber and Defenseman Thomas Harley Named AHL All-Stars - Texas Stars
- Alex-Barre-Boulet, Darren Raddysh, Gabriel Dumont Named 2023 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Captain Max Lajoie Earns AHL All-Star Nod - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Defenseman David Jiricek Named 2023 AHL All-Star - Cleveland Monsters
- Biro Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Mike Carcone Selected as AHL All-Star - Tucson Roadrunners
- Joel Hofer, Matthew Highmore Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Egor Sokolov to Represent Belleville Sens 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell - Belleville Senators
- Xavier Ouellet Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blackhawks Recall Stauber and Assign Seney to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Eye Sweep of Back-To-Back Set with Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Texas Stars Loan Forward Justin Ducharme to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Sign Ludlow Native Jake Ryczek to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wranglers Earn Third-Straight Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Mark Friedman Returns to WBS Pens - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Zayde Wisdom Reassigned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin Home-And-Home Series against Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #34 - Admirals at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout at CV - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.