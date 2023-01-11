Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout at CV

Palm Desert, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (15-19-0-2) erased a two-goal deficit on Tuesday at Acrisure Arena but would eventually fall 3-2 in the seventh round of a shootout to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (23-6-3-0).

In the first, Jesper Froden (17) would open up the scoring as he fired in an odd-man rush pass from Cameron Hughes at 6:32. Then at 10:37, while on the power play, Kole Lind (15) would one-time a shot past Aaron Dell from the left wing to make it 2-0 Firebirds.

In the second, the Barracuda would cut the lead in half as Adam Raska (1) swung a shot in from the right point at 17:18.

In the third, the Barracuda would kill off a pair of Firebirds power plays and at the 19-minute mark, with their net empty, the Barracuda would tie up the score as Thomas Bordeleau seamed a pass to Danil Gushchin (9) that banked off his skate and in to tie the score.

In OT, each team would put two shots on net but the game would remain tied at 2-2. In the shootout, Lind would score in the top of the seventh round after the two teams began 0-12. William Eklund would get a chance to continue the game but Joey Daccord would deny him to secure the 3-2 win.

Dell (6-7-1) took the hard-luck loss, making 33 saves, while Daccord (14-4-1) earned the win, stopping 20 of 22.

The Barracuda wrap up its four-game road trip on Wednesday (7 p.m.) against the San Diego Gulls and return home on Jan. 14 versus the Abbotsford Canucks. Tickets start at just $13 at SJBarracuda.com.

