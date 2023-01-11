Gruden Leads Penguins' 4-3, Overtime Win at Hershey
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
HERSHEY, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins staved off a Hershey Bears comeback and won in overtime, 4-3, on Wednesday night at Giant Center.
For the second game in a row, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (17-10-2-3) received a pair of goals from Jonathan Gruden. This time, Gruden added an assist for a three-point outing, and he capped off his hard-working effort by tallying the overtime winner.
Hershey stormed back from a three-goal deficit by tallying three times in the third period to force overtime. However, Gruden broke their hearts by quickly scoring 29 seconds into the extra frame.
Gruden opened the scoring four minutes into the second period, chipping in a shot from Mitch Reinke.
The Penguins extended their lead to three with a rookie duo notching their first AHL goals. First, Lukas Svejkovsky made a slick move on a breakaway, making it 2-0 at 12:53 of the middle frame. One and a half minutes later, Raivis Ansons struck while shorthanded.
The first goal in Hershey's comeback came on the power play at 4:40 of the third period. Mike Sgarbossa batted in a rebound to put the Bears on the board. Vincent Iorio scored to bring the Bears within one at 14:39, and Sgarbossa lit the lamp again with an extra attacker on the ice in the final minute of regulation.
Taylor Gauthier made 20 saves while making his fifth-straight start for the Penguins, while Hunter Shepard denied 22 shots in the Bears' crease.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Jan. 14 against the Charlotte Checkers down at Bojangles' Coliseum. Puck drop between the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 18, when they take on the Syracuse Crunch. The first meeting of the season between the Penguins and Crunch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2023
- Wild Win Third Straight, Beat Griffins 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Griffins' Point Streak Snapped by Iowa in 5-2 Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pajuniemi's Two-Point Night Powers Pack Past Checkers 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Earn Point from Third Period Rally in 4-3 OT Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Gruden Leads Penguins' 4-3, Overtime Win at Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Alex Limoges Tallies A Pair Of Assists In Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Phantoms Down Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Sandstrom Stellar in 3-1 Win with 35 Saves - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Earn Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Andreoff Collects Team-Leading 18th Goal Of The Season On Wednesday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Lose Second Straight Game to Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets' Point Streak Reaches Twelve, Beat Cleveland in Overtime 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Askarov Heads Up, McKeown Comes Down - Milwaukee Admirals
- Buy Tickets for IceHogs Autism Awareness Premium Raffle - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Assign Matt Kiersted - Charlotte Checkers
- Taking Vegas by Storm: History of the Las Vegas Thunder with Jeff Sharples - Henderson Silver Knights
- Andrew Poturalski and Ryker Evans to Represent Firebirds at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Love, Phillips, Wolf Named 2023 AHL All-Stars - Calgary Wranglers
- Novak, Askarov Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Foerster and York Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Declan Chisholm Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Riley Nash Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Samuel Bolduc Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack F Will Cuylle Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lukas Dostal Named to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell in Collaboration with Manulife Bank - San Diego Gulls
- Seth Griffith Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Trio of IceHogs Named All-Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Hoefenmayer, Shaw and Woll Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Wolanin to Represent Canucks at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bussi and Lettieri Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Comets Goaltender Daws Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Hershey's Ethen Frank and Mike Vecchione Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Brad Hunt Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Tynan Selected for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Forward Thomas Bordeleau Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Playing Rosters Announced for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Texas Stars Forward Riley Barber and Defenseman Thomas Harley Named AHL All-Stars - Texas Stars
- Alex-Barre-Boulet, Darren Raddysh, Gabriel Dumont Named 2023 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Captain Max Lajoie Earns AHL All-Star Nod - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Defenseman David Jiricek Named 2023 AHL All-Star - Cleveland Monsters
- Biro Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Mike Carcone Selected as AHL All-Star - Tucson Roadrunners
- Joel Hofer, Matthew Highmore Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Egor Sokolov to Represent Belleville Sens 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell - Belleville Senators
- Xavier Ouellet Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blackhawks Recall Stauber and Assign Seney to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Eye Sweep of Back-To-Back Set with Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Texas Stars Loan Forward Justin Ducharme to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Sign Ludlow Native Jake Ryczek to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wranglers Earn Third-Straight Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Mark Friedman Returns to WBS Pens - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Zayde Wisdom Reassigned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin Home-And-Home Series against Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #34 - Admirals at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout at CV - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.