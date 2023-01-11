Defenseman Brad Hunt Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Brad Hunt has been named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank. This marks Hunt's sixth time receiving AHL All-Star honors, as the 34-year-old has generated 229 points in 309 career AHL contests and led the league's blueliners with a career-high 19 goals with the Oklahoma City Barons during the 2014-15 season.

Hunt currently leads all Eagles defensemen in goals (6), assists (14) and points (20), as his 20 points rank third on the team's roster. In addition to his time in the AHL, the Maple Ridge, British Columbia native has notched 23 goals and 56 assists in 256 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers. Hunt spent the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign with the Canucks and has collected one goal and two assists in 15 games with the Avalanche this season.

