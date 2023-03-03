Stars Sink Admirals in a Thriller in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, maintained the top spot in the AHL's Central Division with a 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars grabbed the game's first lead with 5:40 elapsed when Riley Damiani found Antonio Stranges with a saucer pass across the zone for a one-timer to beat Yaroslav Askarov. Mavrik Bourque then made it 2-0 Stars at the 11:57 mark when his wrist shot from the top of the left circle beat Askarov glove-side.

In the second period, Milwaukee cut the deficit to 2-1 when Isaac Ratcliffe tipped a shot in the slot and cleaned up the rebound from Remi Poirier at 1:07. Twelve seconds later, Riley Barber pushed the Stars lead back to a pair when he ripped a wrist shot past Askarov from the top of the left circle to make it 3-1. After deking an Admirals' defender in the slot, Matej Blumel set up Alex Petrovic with an open-net rebound goal that made it 4-1.

The third period saw Barber score his second goal of the night with 5:22 left to make it a 5-1 game. Following a pair of late goals scored by Milwaukee, Texas skated away with a 5-3 win Friday night in Cedar Park.

Starting the game in goal and earning the win, Poirier improved to 3-0-1 after making in 32 saves on 33 shots. Askarov was handed the loss after surrendering five goals on 33 shots. In relief outings following a goalie fight between Poirier and Askarov that resulted in game misconducts late in the third, Adam Scheel made nine stops on 11 shots while Devin Cooley turned aside each of the three shots he saw.

The Stars take on the Admirals again in the two-game series finale at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

