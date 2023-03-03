Flames Acquire Dryden Hunt in Exchange for Radim Zohorna

March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Dryden Hunt from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Radim Zohorna.

Hunt, a native of Cranbrook, BC has skated in 37 games with the New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Toronto Maple Leafs this season. He is a veteran of over 200 career NHL games, scoring 15 goals and 28 assists for 43 points and 114 penalty minutes since making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season.

DRYDEN HUNT - LEFT WING

BORN: Cranbrook, BC DATE: November 24, 1995

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 200 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

