Canucks Acquire Giuttari from Hartford

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Zach Giuttari from the Hartford Wolf Pack in exchange for future considerations.

Giuttari, 26, has played the entirety of his professional career with Hartford, having recorded 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) and 34 penalty minutes over 122 AHL games with the club.

The 6'2, 190-pound defenceman currently leads all Wolf Pack skaters in plus-minus rating (+11) and has recorded 12 points (two goals, 10 assists), having played in 43 of the team's 52 games so far this season.

A native of Warwick, Rhode Island, Giuttari played four NCAA seasons with Brown University (ECAC), serving as captain during his senior year in 2019-20 while earning All-Ivy League Second Team honours.

Prior to his collegiate and professional careers, Giuttari played one season for the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL, skating in 19 of the team's 20 playoff games before losing to West Kelowna in the Fred Page Cup Final.

