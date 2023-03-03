Colorado Nets 3-1 Win Over Calgary Wranglers

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Cedric Pare notched the game-winning goal and added an assist, while fellow forwards Cal Burke and Alex Galchenyuk also found the back of the net, as the Eagles defeated the Calgary Wranglers 3-1 on Friday. Colorado goaltender Jonas Johansson collected his 13th win of the season in net, turning aside 20 of the 21 shots he faced in the contest.

Calgary would jump out to an early 1-0 lead when defenseman Jeremie Poirier stepped into a slapshot from the top of the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and put the Wranglers in the driver's seat at the 8:58 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would draw even when Burke darted through the right-wing circle before cutting to the crease a flipping a shot over the glove of Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf. The goal was Burke's 16th of the season and tied the game 1-1 with 1:45 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

Colorado would build on the momentum just 1:19 later when Pare shoved home a rebound in the crease to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage, which they would carry into the first intermission.

The second period would see Colorado be denied on three separate opportunities on the power play, as the Wranglers outshot the Eagles 7-6 in the middle frame but failed to find the back of the net.

Still leading 2-1 as the puck dropped on the third period of play, Colorado would gather some insurance when Pare dished a pass between the circles, allowing Galchenyuk to hammer home a shot that would give the Eagles a 3-1 advantage at the 16:07 mark of the final frame.

Calgary would pull Wolf in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of play, but would come no closer, as Colorado held on for the 3-1 victory. The Eagles finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, as Colorado outshot the Wranglers by a final count of 24-21.

