Anaheim Ducks Acquire Chase Priskie from Buffalo for Austin Strand

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Chase Priskie from Buffalo for defenseman Austin Strand.

Priskie, 26 (3/19/96), has appeared in four career NHL games with Florida in 2021-22, earning a +2 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-0, 185-pound defenseman appeared in 42 games with the Rochester Americans, Buffalo's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), scoring 4-5=9 points with 10 PIM.

Originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 168 career AHL games with Buffalo Rochester, Charlotte, Syracuse and Springfield, earning 23-59=82 points with a +9 rating and 64 PIM. He spent four seasons with Quinnipiac from 2015-19, tallying 39-77=116 points with a +40 rating and 51 PIM in 154 NCAA games. A native of Pembroke Pines, Fla., Priskie served as Quinnipiac's captain for two seasons (2017-19) and was named to the ECAC First All-Star Team as a senior in 2018-19 and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

Strand, 26 (2/17/97), appeared in 26 career NHL games with Anaheim and Los Angeles, collecting three assists with and 10 PIM. He made his Anaheim debut Nov. 12 vs. Chicago. He set career NHL highs in appearances (13) and PIM (8) with Los Angeles in 2020-21 and collected an NHL career-high two assists with the Kings in 2021-22. Strand appeared in 46 games with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the AHL, scoring 2-6=8 points with 33 PIM.

The 6-4, 205-pound defenseman has earned 21-32=53 points and 129 PIM in 181 career AHL games with San Diego and Ontario from 2018-23. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Strand appeared in 268 WHL games with Red Deer and Seattle from 2014-2018, registering 40-82=122 points with a +7 rating and 242 PIM. He added 7-13 points in 42 career WHL playoff games, helping Seattle to a WHL championship in 2017.

