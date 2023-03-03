Carlsson and Iorio Recalled by Capitals, McIlrath Loaned to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that defensemen Gabriel Carlsson and Vincent Iorio have been recalled from Hershey. Additionally, the Capitals have loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Hershey. The announcements were made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Carlsson, 26, has skated in 47 games with the Bears this season, posting 13 points (1g, 12a), and leads the club in plus/minus with 22. The 6'5", 195-pound defender has appeared in 75 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, recording 16 points (3g, 13a). The native of Orebro, Sweden was signed to a one-year, two-way contract by Washington on Jul. 20, 2022.

Iorio, 20, has collected 17 points (2g, 15a) in 51 games with the Bears this season, his first in professional hockey. His 51 games is tied for second in Hershey and leads the team's blue line. The 6'3", 205-pound rearguard was originally selected by the Capitals with the 55th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

McIlrath, 30, has recorded one assist in six games with the Capitals this season. He made his Capitals debut on Feb. 16 against the Florida Panthers and recorded his first point as a Capital on March 1 against the

Anaheim Ducks.

The Hershey captain has recorded 10 assists in 44 games with the Bears this season and leads the team in penalty minutes (83). McIlrath's 44 games played rank third among Hershey defensemen and his 10 assists rank tied for fourth.

