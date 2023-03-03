2 1/2 Things: Calgary at Colorado

The Wranglers look to continue their winning ways on Friday night after picking up a big two points against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in their previous contest. Up next, the Wranglers are in Colorado taking on the Eagles in back-to-back tilts this weekend.

1. THE RUNDOWN - 'KEEP THE CADENCE'

Only 18 games remain on the regular season schedule for the Wranglers, so every game is a big one as they try to secure top spot in the division - and the league standings - as well. Calgary currently sits in a tie for first place in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies (77 Pts.) and they are in a tight race with divisional rivals, Coachella Valley (73 Pts.) for supremacy in the Pacific.

As mentioned, the Wranglers defeated the Firebirds on Wednesday in a proverbial 'four-point game' but will need to continue to keep pace and pick up points every chance they get from here on out. The Firebirds are just three points back heading into the weekend, but have four games in-hand over the Wranglers, which will likely come into play once the regular season draws to a close.

Wranglers assistant coach Joe Cirella commented recently on the team's effort as of late, hoping to see more buy-in from the group down the stretch.

"We've felt that we came out and played a little harder, but you have to get everyone involved," said Cirella.

Head-to-Head: The Wranglers picked up back-to-back wins at home against the Eagles when these two teams met on March 17 & 19, 2023. Calgary is 3-1-0 in four games against Colorado this season.

2. KEY TO VICTORY - THE WOLF FACTOR

There really is no understating the importance of Dustin Wolf for the Wranglers this season.

The 21-year-old was stellar against the Firebirds on Wednesday, picking up his AHL-leading 31st win with a 29-save performance. Wolf is 3-0-0 against the Eagles this season, posting a 1.99 goals-against average (GAA) and a .931 save-percentage (Sv%) in those three appearances.

With two games in two days this weekend, it is possible we could see rookie netminder, Daniil Chechelev, receive one of the starts between the pipes against Colorado. It's possible, but not guaranteed. Wolf is a stud - an absolute workhorse - and has been extremely dependable in back-to-back games this season. He has appeared in back-to-back games in a two day span on six different occasions so far, posting a 9-3-1 record.

Chechelev (1-1-0) picked up his first win for the Wranglers on February 11, 2023 against the San Jose Barracuda after being recalled from Rapid City (ECHL). He allowed four goals in his last appearance against the Henderson Silver Knights, but looked solid through the first half of the game.

"He's a young goalie that is still figuring out the game," explained Cirella. "He made some big saves for us and we just didn't give him a lot of run support."

1/2. HEADS UP - TRADE DEADLINE

Friday was trade deadline day across the NHL/AHL and the Wranglers made some roster moves:

(F) Radim Zohorna was traded to Toronto in exchange for (F) Dryden Hunt

(F) Dryden Hunt was assigned to the Wranglers

(F) Calder Brooks was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL)

(D) Tyson Helgesen was added to the roster on a PTO

