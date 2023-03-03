Andrej Sustr Traded to Anaheim Ducks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman John Klingberg from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Andrej Sustr, the rights to forward Nikita Nesterenko and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Anaheim retained 50% of Klingberg's salary.

Sustr, 32 (11/29/90), recorded 12 points (2-10=12), a plus-12 rating and 35 penalty minutes (PIM) in 39 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-7, 216-pound native of Plzen, Czechia, notched six points (1-5=6) and 16 PIM in 38 NHL games during the 2021-22 season, appearing in contests for the Tampa Bay Lightning (15 games) and Anaheim Ducks (23 games), and posted 12 points (2-10=12) and eight PIM in 25 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. Sustr owns 69 points (11-58=69) and 163 PIM in 361 career games during eight NHL seasons with Tampa Bay (2012-18, 2021-22) and Anaheim (2018-19, 2021-22) and has recorded five points (2-3=5) in 46 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Lightning. He has notched 34 points (7-27=34) and 97 PIM in 123 career AHL games with Syracuse (2012-14, 2021-22), San Diego (2018-19) and Iowa (2022-23).

