Coyotes Recall Forwards Milos Kelemen and J.S. Dea
March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Friday that forwards Milos Kelemen and J.S. Dea have been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners. The moves represent the second NHL call-ups of the season for both Kelemen and Dea.
In his first North American professional season, Milos Kelemen has notched 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 total points in 52 AHL outings with the Roadrunners. The 23-year-old made his NHL debut with the Coyotes on January 24, 2023 at Mullett Arena against the Anaheim Ducks. Kelemen also won a bronze medal while representing his native country of Slovakia at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
J.S. Dea is one of two players to have appeared in each of Tucson's first 54 games this year, tallying 19 goals and 24 assists for 43 points overall. His goal and point totals both rank second on the Roadrunners. The 29-year-old made his Arizona Coyotes debut on February 6, 2023, against the Minnesota Wild at Mullett Arena. He has taken the ice for 34 career National Hockey League games since making his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 9, 2017.
In addition, the Roadrunners have recalled forward Reece Vitelli from the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, where he has tallied 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 total points in 49 appearances this year. The 21-year-old scored a goal for Tucson in his American Hockey League debut on December 30, 2022, against the Texas Stars. Vitelli is in his rookie campaign after being signed to an AHL contract by the Roadrunners over the summer, and is coming off of a two-point performance on Thursday with a goal and an assist in Atlanta's 6-3 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
The Roadrunners are back home Friday night to host the San Diego Gulls for the first of two matchups at the Tucson Arena over the weekend. The two-game set between I-8 Border Rivals features the second El Lazo de Tucson game of the season for the Roadrunners, as well as Hockey Is For Everyone Night on Saturday, March 4. For full details on the weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.
