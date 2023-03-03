Crunch Defeat Phantoms, 4-1
March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch have now won three consecutive games and sit at 27-19-4-3 on the season. Syracuse swept the two-game season series against Lehigh Valley, 2-0.
Max Lagace stopped 35-of-36 shots in victory for the Crunch. Samuel Ersson turned aside 26-of-30 between the pipes for the Phantoms.
Syracuse was successful on their sole power play opportunity, while the penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4.
The Crunch were first on the board late in the opening frame. Ilya Usau fired a shot towards the net that was tipped in by Cole Koepke.
Syracuse added two more in the second period to build a three-goal lead. Ryan Jones lit the lamp with a wrister from the left face off dot at the 7:54 mark. Five minutes later, Felix Robert sent the puck off the goal post and in from the right circle.
Robert scored his second of the game just 3:56 into the final frame. Gage Goncalves centered a feed for Robert to send home from in between the circles. The Phantoms finally responded two minutes later while Artem Anisimov was in front of the crease to redirect Kevin Connauton's shot into the net, but the Crunch stifled a comeback effort and took the win.
The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets on Sunday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet is on a seven-game points streak (3g, 7a)...The Crunch have won the last five consecutive games against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms dating back to Feb. 22, 2020.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2023
- Morelli Pots Pair in 4-3 Bears' Win over Marlies - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Look Forward to Tomorrow's Rematch After 5-2 Loss to Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Bank Point, But Fall 1-0 in Shootout to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Close Out Weekend With Matchup Against Lehigh Valley - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Snagged at Syracuse - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hofer Outduels Domingue as T-Birds Win Legendary Goaltenders Showdown - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Acquire Dryden Hunt in Exchange for Radim Zohorna - Calgary Wranglers
- Senators Too Much for Hogs in Physical Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Crunch Defeat Phantoms, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wild Beat Griffins 5-2, O'Leary Records Four Points - Iowa Wild
- Heponiemi's Heroics Lift Checkers to 2-1 Overtime Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Gain Point in Fourth Straight Game, Lose 2-1 in Overtime to Checkers - Utica Comets
- 2 1/2 Things: Calgary at Colorado - Calgary Wranglers
- Coyotes Recall Forwards Milos Kelemen and J.S. Dea - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Acquire Giuttari from Hartford - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolf Pack Trade D Zach Giuttari to Abbotsford Canucks, Rangers Acquire Pair and Trade Rydahl to Avalanche - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lucky's Birthday Bash Jersey Features Ccsd Student's Art - Henderson Silver Knights
- Detroit Makes Multiple Transactions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe to Charlotte, Sign J-F Berube and Evan Fitzpatrick to Two-Way Deals - Charlotte Checkers
- LA Kings Announce Multiple Trade Deadline Deals - Ontario Reign
- Andrej Sustr Traded to Anaheim Ducks - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Dakota Mermis to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Avalanche Acquires Rydahl - Colorado Eagles
- Dallas Stars Acquire Scott Reedy from San Jose Sharks for Jacob Peterson - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Chase Priskie from Buffalo for Austin Strand - San Diego Gulls
- Carlsson and Iorio Recalled by Capitals, McIlrath Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Seney, Phillips, Gust Rejoin IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Max Newton to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Stars Recall Goaltender Adam Scheel from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Three-In-Three Weekend with Visit to Springfield - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #55 - San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Marlies, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Hogs Continue Canadian Road Trip against Senators - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Earn Fifth Straight Victory at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Crunch Defeat Phantoms, 4-1
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch
- Crunch Defeat Monsters, 6-5
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Syracuse Crunch