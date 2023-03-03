Belleville Sens Sign Forward Max Newton to Professional Tryout Offer

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce the signing of forward Max Newton to a professional tryout offer.

Newton, 25, rejoins the organization after he appeared in one contest with the club last weekend. The Vancouver, British Columbia native has also skated in 48 games this season with the Reading Royals of the ECHL, registering 52 points (23 goals and 29 assists) and was selected to the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic in January.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Newton played in 13 ECHL contests with the Worcester Railers, notching eight points (three goals, five assists), and collected an assist in two games for the Providence Bruins.

Prior to turning pro, Newton had a successful colligate career at both the University of Alaska Fairbanks (2017-20) and Merrimack College (2020-22), tallying 88 points (35 goals, 53 assists) in 137 career contests.

The Senators continue their three-game homestand tonight when they welcome the Rockford IceHogs for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Road to the AHL Night, presented by Mackay Insurance.

