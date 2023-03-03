Lucky's Birthday Bash Jersey Features Ccsd Student's Art

The Henderson Silver Knights' next Theme Knight jersey will feature a new depiction of Lucky - one rendered by Bennett R. from Bob Miller Middle School. The design for the jersey, honoring Lucky's Birthday Bash on March 4, was selected from a wide pool of submissions made by local Clark County School District students.

Marketing Director Christina Woods oversaw the selection process for the inaugural year of this program. Schools throughout the CCSD system submitted their top design choices from students.

"Those designs were then reviewed by a larger group of members of the community, CCSD and Foley Entertainment Group. They used a ranking and point system to narrow down to the top 10 design, although it came down to the top 12 with a couple of ties," Woods said.

"These top 12 designs were then posted on the Silver Knights website for the public to vote on their favorite designs. Finally a small committee of HSK's creative and marketing team members gathered to select a winner taking into consideration the public votes and the following criteria: first impression, creativity and originality, technique, and how the artwork reflected the Lucky's Birthday Bash Theme."

Bennett's illustration, which depicts Lucky with a party hat and party horn, won the overall first selection for the jersey design. He also had the chance to shadow the graphic design team for the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights.

"Yeah, it's really cool," he said. "I wasn't really prepared to win it, I just wanted to do a contest. So that was cool. It's special to me because this is the first time that I've won something for my art."

Bennett's mother, Kelly, was thrilled at the opportunity for Bennett's artwork to be showcased within the Henderson community.

"To me it was really exciting - because we as his family are always so proud of him as an artist. So it was awesome to see that recognized by the organization."

The player-worn jerseys will be signed and auctioned off from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. on gameday. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation.

A retail version of the Lucky's Birthday Bash jersey will be available at The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center on game day.

