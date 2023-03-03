Heponiemi's Heroics Lift Checkers to 2-1 Overtime Win

March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers rallied in Utica and pulled off a huge 2-1 win thanks to Aleksi Heponiemi's overtime heroics.

After trailing 1-0 since midway through the first, the Checkers finally found the equalizer on a man advantage in the early stages of the third. Grigori Denisenko unloaded a one-timer from the point that beat Utica netminder Issac Poulter and drew the contest into a tie - a score that would hold until the end of regulation.

SCORE SHEET

Overtime didn't last long, as the Checkers swung an odd-man rush up the ice just 18 seconds in and Aleksi Heponiemi finished off a passing play from Lucas Carlsson to snag a critical two points on the road for Charlotte.

Making his third straight appearance, J-F Berube played a key role in Charlotte's victory - making 22 saves to stymie the Utica attack and pick up his fourth win in his last four starts.

NOTES

The Checkers are 7-3 in games ending in overtime this season, tying them for the most overtime wins in the AHL ... Grigori Denisenko scored in his first game back in the AHL since Feb. 11 ... Lucas Carlsson extended his point streak to four games, and he has six points over that stretch ... Riley Nash has points in five straight games ... The Checkers finished their season series against Utica with a 3-0-1-0 mark ... The Checkers are 11-2-1-0 on the road since Christmas ... Logan Hutsko, Cory Conacher, Connor Bunnaman, Cam Morrison, Xavier Cormier and Zac Dalpe were the scratches for Charlotte

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.