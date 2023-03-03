Silver Knights Earn Fifth Straight Victory at Home

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Abbotsford Canucks at The Dollar Loan Center on Thursday evening, 5-2. Daniil Chayka scored his first AHL goal, Gemel Smith recorded three assists, and Isaiah Saville recorded 33 saves in his first AHL start of the season.

Spencer Foo, assisted by Daniil Miromanov, opened the scoring in the first period.

The Silver Knights were quick to double their lead in the same period with a goal from Chayka, assisted by Pavel Dorofeyev and Miromanov. It marked his first AHL goal.

The Abbotsford Canucks came back within one with a power play goal by Hoglander early in the second period.

But the Knights bounced back with a power play goal of their own from Sheldon Rempal. With it, he notched eight points in the team's last five games. He was assisted by Smith and Gage Quinney.

Miromanov made his third appearance of the night on the scoresheet with a goal early in the third period. Smith contributed to the tally for his second point of the night, with Connor Ford also collecting an assist.

The Canucks cut Henderson's lead back to two with a goal from Rathbone, but the Knights remained undeterred.

Kaedan Korczak, assisted by Brendan Brisson and Smith, gave the Knights an additional insurance goal late in the third to secure a 5-2 victory.

