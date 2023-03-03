Moose Downed by Wolves
March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (29-17-3-3) hosted the Chicago Wolves (24-24-3-2) on Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 overtime victory against Milwaukee on Saturday night.
Chicago opened the scoring in the first frame. Jamieson Rees broke in past the Moose defence and opened up space for Jack Drury to deposit the puck past a sprawling Arvid Holm. The Wolves pushed further ahead with 92 seconds left in the first, as Drury potted his second of the period. The Moose appeared to have cut into the deficit at the end of the period, but the goal was called back as time had just expired. Manitoba held a 17-6 advantage in shots, but trailed 2-0 as the first concluded.
Neither side found twine in the middle frame. Both the Moose and Wolves were granted one power play opportunity in the stanza. Drury's pair of tallies in the first period remained the difference as the Moose trailed 2-0 as the horn sounded to draw the period to a close. Holm made 17 stops in the frame, while Pyotr Kochetkov vacuumed up 29 total pucks through 40 minutes.
With time dwindling in the third, and Manitoba on the power play, the Moose opted to pull Holm in favour of the extra attacker. Kochetkov settled the disc after the Moose flung it into the zone and fired it high down the ice where it took a bounce into the empty net. Manitoba got on the board less than a minute later on the man-advantage. Declan Chisholm's shot was tipped on the way through by Cole Maier to cut the Chicago lead to 3-1. The Moose pulled Holm a second time and the Wolves capitalized 23 seconds later with a tally from Ronan Seeley. Holm was hit with loss and ended with 24 saves, while Kochetkov captured the win and registered 39 saves and a goal in the road victory.
Quotable
Moose Forward Kristian Reichel (Click for full interview)
"Unlucky. That's one word for it I think. Otherwise, there's not a lot. We outshot them. We had more scoring opportunities. Their goalie played a really good game on the other side, but we need to make it harder on him. Overall, it was a tough game for us, we didn't get the bounces they did and they won the game."
Statbook
Cole Maier has tallied goals in consecutive games
Declan Chisholm has three points (1G, 2A) his past two games
Cole Maier has at least one power play, shorthanded and game-winning tally in consecutive seasons
What's Next?
The Moose rematch with the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, March 5. It is Manitoba's Follow Your Dreams Day game in support of WASAC. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
