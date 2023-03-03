Wolves Keep Rolling by Topping Moose 4-1

The Chicago Wolves continued their red-hot play as they defeated the Manitoba Moose 4-1 on Friday night in Winnipeg.

Pyotr Kochetkov not only recorded the win in goal for the Wolves, but the netminder also scored a goal as the defending Calder Cup champions won their third in a row and for the ninth time in their last 12 games.

Jack Drury had two goals and an assist, linemates Jamieson Rees and Josh Melnick each had two assists and Ronan Seeley also scored as the Wolves extended their road winning streak to six games as they have come out on top in the first two of their current three-game road trip.

Drury scored his first of the game with just over seven minutes remaining in the opening period. Rees got to an open puck in the slot and sent a nifty behind-the-back pass to a rushing Drury and the center banged it home from in close. Rees and Melnick each were awarded assists on the score.

Late in the first, Drury struck again to give the Wolves a 2-0 advantage. Melnick found Rees with a pass in the high slot and the winger fired a shot wide of the net that caromed to Drury, who then shoveled in a forehand past Manitoba goaltender Arvid Holm. Rees and Melnick again picked up assists on Drury's 11th goal of the season.

After a scoreless second, Kochetkov and the Wolves put the game away late in the third. With Manitoba on the power play, Holm headed to the bench for an extra attacker and Kochetkov took advantage when he sent a shot from deep in the Wolves zone down the ice and into the empty net. That set off a raucous celebration from the goalie, who was still bidding for a shutout.

Manitoba's Cole Maier spoiled that to pull the Moose to within 3-1, but Seeley capped the scoring with an empty-net goal of his own for the final margin,

Kochetkov made 39 saves to improve to 13-4-2-1 on the season while Holm (24 saves) suffered the loss for the Moose.

The Wolves upped their record to 24-24-3-2 while Manitoba dropped to 29-17-3-3.

Up next: The Wolves stay in Manitoba to face the Moose on Sunday (2 p.m.; AHLTV).

