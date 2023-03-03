Avalanche Acquires Rydahl

DENVER -The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Gustav Rydahl from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Anton Blidh. Rydahl will report to the Colorado Eagles.

Rydahl, 28, has recorded 15 points (7g/8a) in 40 games for the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack this year, his first season of professional hockey in North America. He was signed by the Rangers as a free agent on June 13, 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound center played nine seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Frolunda, the Vaxjo Lakers, Lulea and Farjestad, collecting 108 points (64g/44a) in 371 career games. He's added 22 points (8g/14a) in 78 total SHL postseason contests, helping Vaxjo win the SHL championship in 2015 and Farjestad capture the league title in 2022. Rydahl (pronounced REE-dahl) recorded 12 points (6g/6a) in 19 games during the 2022 championship run.

The Karlstad, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

