Senators Too Much for Hogs in Physical Showdown

March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Belleville, ON- A three-goal third period from the Belleville Senators, including two empty netters was too much for the Rockford IceHogs as the Senators battled back to beat the Rockford 4-1in a physical game at CAA Arena Friday night in Belleville. Together the two teams racked up 45 total penalty minutes.

The IceHogs struck first when forward Bobby Lynch caught a long pass from forward Michal Teply and was able to go glove-side on Belleville goaltender Kevin Mandolese to make it a 1-0 game at 14:37 in the opening frame. The tally marked Lynch's eighth goal of the season.

Just over two minutes into the second period the Senators tied it when former IceHog, John Quenneville snuck it past Rockford netminder Jaxson Stauber at 2:31 in the period to make it a 1-1 game.

Shortly after forward Morgan Adams-Moisan dropped the gloves with Belleville captain Dillon Heatherington, the IceHogs were awarded a 5-on-3 power play when Jake Luccini errantly cleared a puck out of play.

Despite 1:28 to work with on the two-man advantage, Rockford couldn't solve the Belleville penalty kill and the game remained tied at 1-1. Minutes later, Matthew Wedman elbowed IceHogs forward D.J. Busdeker and Wedman was given a five-minute major and a 10-minute game misconduct penalty. Busdeker was assisted off the ice but returned to play the third period.

Just like the middle frame, the Senators quickly struck in the third, this time to take a 2-1 lead when forward Angus Crookshank was able to net in a loose puck in front of Stauber at 2:02 in the closing frame.

With just under two minutes left to play forward Egor Sokolov hit the first empty netter to put the Senators up 3-1. A minute later forward Cole Cassels had a two-on-one and took a shot at the empty net to secure the 4-1 win for the Senators.

Mandolese went on to earn the win, stopping 32 of 33 shots, while Stauber suffered the loss in his first start back after being up with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The IceHogs will end their week in Canada with their first matchup of the year with the Laval Rocket at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Next Home Game

The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, March 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday.Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.