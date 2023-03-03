Dallas Stars Acquire Scott Reedy from San Jose Sharks for Jacob Peterson
March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired forward Scott Reedy from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Jacob Peterson. Reedy will be assigned to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Reedy, 23, has recorded 13 points (5-8--13) in 38 games with the San Jose Barracuda this season. He potted goals (2-0--2) in consecutive games from Nov. 16-19, 2022 and had points in three consecutive contests on two separate occasions (most recent: 1-2--3 from Dec. 4-11, 2022).
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has amassed 48 points (28-20--48) in 93 career AHL games with San Jose and set career highs in goals (18), assists (9) and points (18-9--27) in 38 games with the Barracuda during the 2021-22 campaign.
Originally selected by San Jose in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Reedy has nine points (7-2--9) in 35 career NHL games with the Sharks. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 22, 2021 vs. Carolina and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Feb. 27, 2022 vs. Seattle.
Peterson, 23, has recorded 26 points (13-13--26) in 44 games with Texas this season, ranking sixth on the club in goals (13) and eighth in points. He earned four of his goals on the power play, sharing fourth on the team, and added one shorthanded tally. Peterson also ranked second on Texas with three game-winning goals and a shooting percentage of 16.3.
Peterson has appeared in 66 NHL regular-season games, all with Dallas, and has recorded 17 points (12-5--17) with five game-winning goals.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Lindkoping, Sweden was originally selected by the Stars in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Jacob Peterson
(Andy Nietupski)
