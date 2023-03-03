Stars Recall Goaltender Adam Scheel from Idaho
March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club recalled goaltender Adam Scheel from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Scheel, 23, has seen action in 44 career games with Texas at the AHL level. Owning a 3.02 goals-against average and .903 save percentage, He has a career record of 15-17-8 as a member of the Stars dating back to his debut during the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, Scheel appeared in a team-high 31 games for the Stars with a 11-10-7 record. He also posted a 3-3-0 record with a 2.37 GAA in six games with Idaho in 2021-22.
Scheel has a 16-5-1 record in 22 appearances with Idaho this season, ranking third in the ECHL with a 2.14 GAA and fourth with a .926 SV%. He has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Week twice this season, most recently last week.
The 6-foot-3, 192-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on April 1, 2021.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars goaltender Adam Scheel
(Andy Nietupski)
