Wolf Pack Bank Point, But Fall 1-0 in Shootout to Thunderbirds

March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - Louis Domingue made a season-high 42 saves, dazzling for 65 minutes on Friday night at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Joel Hofer was up to the task as well, making 27 saves of his own in a shutout effort to help the Thunderbirds to a 1-0 shootout victory.

Matthew Peca broke a 1-1 tie in the top half of the seventh round of the shootout, snapping a shot over the glove of Louis Domingue to convert his first shootout attempt of the season. Bobby Trivigno had a chance to tie the game in the bottom half of the seventh round, but Hofer denied Trivigno to preserve Springfield's second shootout victory over the Wolf Pack this season.

The story on this night was the goaltenders. After a strong first road period in which they outshot the Thunderbirds 10-7, the Wolf Pack relied on their goaltender to help them navigate the final 45 minutes of action. Domingue made 16 saves in the second period, then turned aside 13 more shots in the final frame.

Hofer had a strong final 45 minutes as well. The goaltender made eight saves in the second period and seven more in the final stanza, including several high-danger chances.

The Wolf Pack penalty kill, like Domingue, had a night to remember. The Wolf Pack killed all five penalties taken on this evening, including a full two minute four-on-three powerplay in overtime. Domingue was terrific in the extra session, making six saves, including a spectacular denial on Hugh McGing.

After the penalty kill and Domingue navigated overtime, the Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds required a shootout for the third time this season. After the first ten shooters were unsuccessful, Matthew Highmore put the Thunderbirds ahead with a shot that beat Domingue.

With the game hanging in the balance, the Wolf Pack turned to veteran defenseman Adam Clendening, making his debut with the team. Clendening beat Hofer by the glove, forcing a seventh round.

Unfortunately for the Wolf Pack, that's when Peca would strike to put the Thunderbirds ahead for good. Hofer would deny Trivigno to snap the Pack's four-game winning streak.

Hartford did, however, extend their point streak to five games. They are 3-0-0-1 on their current five-game road trip.

The Wolf Pack conclude their longest road trip of the season tomorrow night when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. The Pack return to the XL Center on Sunday, March 5th, for a matinee matchup with the Charlotte Checkers. The puck drop is set for 3:00 pm. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

