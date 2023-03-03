Game Preview: Bears vs. Marlies, 7 p.m.

March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the North Division-leading Toronto Marlies for the first and only time during the regular season.

Hershey Bears (33-13-5-2) vs. Toronto Marlies (37-14-2-1)

March 3, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 54 | GIANT Center

Referees: Dre Barone (55), Adam Tobias (16)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (3), Richard Jondo (55)

Tonight's Promotions:

- UGI Dylan McIlrath Bobblehead Night - The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Dylan McIlrath bobblehead, courtesy of UGI.

- Flight Friday - Enjoy $6.50 12 oz. cans of Yuengling Flight.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM,In-arena on 88.9 FM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream,Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey hosted Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the 12th and final time in the regular season series on Wednesday, an eventual 5-3 victory. Henrik Borgstrom opened the scoring for Hershey at 9:49 of the first period, but Justin Addamo tied the game with a power-play goal at 17:32. Ethen Frank netted his 24th of the season at 6:02 of the second period to put Hershey up 2-1, and Joe Snively collected his sixth of the season at 19:02 to make it 3-1. In the third, the Penguins scored twice with Addamo striking again on the power play at 3:38 and Alexander Nylander burying a breakaway goal at 5:11. Snively netted the eventual game-winner at 15:55, then assisted on Mike Vecchione's empty-net tally at 18:26. The Marlies are coming off a 5-3 home victory over Rockford on Wednesday afternoon. After trailing 1-0 at the end of the first, Toronto went on a three-goal run thanks to Dryden Hunt, Pontus Holmberg, and Max Ellis scoring before the halfway point of the second frame. Ellis added another goal that would stand up as the game-winner in the third, and Joseph Blandisi provided an insurance marker as the Marlies held off the IceHogs.

TANGO WITH TORONTO:

Hershey gets its first look this season at the North Division-leading Toronto Marlies this evening; Toronto also holds a four-point edge over Hershey for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Over the previous five seasons, the Bears have a total record of 2-3-2-0; the club was 0-1-1-0 against the Marlies in the 2021-22 campaign. Hershey is looking for its first win against Toronto on GIANT Center ice since Feb. 25, 2017, a 4-3 comeback victory won by a late power-play goal from Liam O'Brien. The Marlies lead the Eastern Conference with 29 wins earned in regulation; Hershey is second with 25. Toronto forward Logan Shaw ranks fourth in the AHL scoring race with 57 points (17g, 40a) in 53 games. The Marlies boast the league's top power play at 26.1%. Hershey will travel to Toronto for an 11 a.m. game at Coca-Cola Coliseum on March 29 to complete the series with the Marlies.

PUSH TO THE POSTSEASON:

Thanks to the win on Wednesday over the Penguins, the Bears enter tonight one point ahead of the Providence Bruins for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Providence dropped a 7-1 decision at Bridgeport last night, leaving the Bruins and Bears with an equal number of games remaining, at 19. As of this morning, the Magic Number for the Bears sits at 22 points; the Bears currently require 38 points to clinch the Atlantic Division title. Following tonight's game with Toronto, the Bears will face the Bruins at home on Saturday, and then twice next weekend at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

SNIVELY STOMPING:

With a three-point performance on Wednesday against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Joe Snively managed to match his previous season-high output with the Bears, after previously notching two goals and an assist on Jan. 25 at Lehigh Valley. The forward now has five points (2g, 3a) in his last three games, and he is one point away from his 100th American Hockey League/Bears point (42g, 57a).

BEARS BITES:

Forward Mason Morelli needs four more points for 100 in his professional career...Defender Aaron Ness is three points shy of 200 in his pro career...Zach Fucale's 17 wins are tied for sixth in the league and first among all Eastern Conference netminders...Hershey is second in the AHL with 35 first goals, and 24 wins when scoring first.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.