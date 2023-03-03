Toronto Marlies Close Out Weekend With Matchup Against Lehigh Valley

March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday evening in their final matchup of the regular season.

The two teams last met on January 7th when the Marlies won 5-4 in a shootout. Currently, Toronto sits atop the Eastern Conference in first with a 37-15-2-1 record, while Lehigh Valley is in eighth place with a 26-22-3-3 record on the season.

Both teams are heading into Saturday's game with a loss. Toronto is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Hershey Bears on Friday, while Lehigh Valley lost 4-1 to the Syracuse Crunch.

Players to watch on the Marlies side include Marc Johnstone who had two goals in Friday's loss, and Nick Abruzzese who is currently tied for fourth overall in assists (24) amongst rookies. On the Valley side, Elliot Desnoyers and Tyson Foerster lead the way with 37 points.

Puck drop is at 7:05pm on AHLTV.

