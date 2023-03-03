Detroit Makes Multiple Transactions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Grand Rapids Griffins and signed Griffins right wing Alex Chiasson and goaltender John Lethemon to contracts for the remainder of the season. Chiasson joined the Red Wings while Lethemon was subsequently reassigned to Grand Rapids from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Nedeljkovic suited up in 19 games with the Griffins from Jan. 4-March 3 and accumulated a 9-7-2 record, a 2.89 goals against average and a 0.909 save percentage. Nedeljkovic has also appeared in nine games with Detroit this season, totaling a 2-4-2 record, a 4.09 goals against average and a 0.880 save percentage. The Parma, Ohio, native has spent parts of six campaigns in the NHL and has amassed a 39-35-15 mark with a 2.98 GAA and a 0.906 save percentage. A year ago, the 27-year-old showed a 20-24-9 ledger in 59 games with the Red Wings. In 2020-21, Nedeljkovic was a Calder Trophy finalist, given to the NHL Rookie of the Year, when he paced the league in both GAA (1.90) and save percentage (0.932) with the Carolina Hurricanes. Nedeljkovic has spent parts of five campaigns in the AHL and amassed a 98-52-13 ledger to go along with a 2.61 GAA and a 0.905 save percentage.

Lethemon signed a one-year contract with Grand Rapids this past offseason but has spent the entire season in the ECHL with the Walleye. A native of Farmington Hills, Mich., Lethemon ranks among the ECHL goaltending leaders in save percentage (0.927, 3rd), goals against average (2.08, 2nd) and shutouts (4, 1st), while showing a 16-1-3 record. Lethemon was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February when he posted a 6-0-0 record, a 0.67 goals against average and a 0.976 save percentage. The former Michigan State Spartan made his AHL debut with the Ontario Reign on Feb. 27, 2022 against the Tucson Roadrunners and collected 27 saves in a 5-1 victory. Lethemon is 2-0-0 in the AHL with a 2.01 goals against average and 0.931 save percentage. Throughout parts of three seasons in the ECHL from 2020-23, the 26-year-old has accumulated a 44-17-14 ledger in the regular season with a 2.53 GAA and a 0.913 save percentage.

Chiasson has seen action in 29 games for the Griffins this season after signing to a professional tryout on Nov. 26. The 32-year-old has nine goals, 11 assists, 14 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating with Grand Rapids. Chiasson has spent the past nine seasons in the NHL with stints at the Dallas Stars (2012-14), Ottawa Senators (2014-16), Calgary Flames (2016-17), Washington Capitals (2017-18), Edmonton Oilers (2018-21) and the Vancouver Canucks (2021-22). Chiasson lifted the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018 when he bagged two points (1-1-2) in 16 playoff appearances. Through 631 NHL games, the Montreal, Quebec, native has 224 points (114-110-224) and 353 penalty minutes. Chiasson has also spent time in the AHL with the Texas Stars (2011-13) and Griffins (2022-23), totaling 23 goals, 37 assists and 66 penalty minutes in 95 contests. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-4-inch forward competed at Boston University (2009-12) and posted 99 points (36-63-99) in 108 outings.

