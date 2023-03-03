Hogs Continue Canadian Road Trip against Senators

March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Belleville, Ontario - The Rockford IceHogs visit CAA Arena for just the second time in club history to battle the Belleville Senators tonight at 6:05 p.m. CT. Tonight marks the second and final meeting of the regular season between the IceHogs and Senators after the two teams initially squared off on Oct. 29 in Rockford.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 26-20-4-4, 60 points (4th, Central Division)

Belleville: 22-27-4-1, 49 points (7th, North Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Luke Philp (18G, 19A) paces the Hogs in goals and points amongst active Rockford skaters registering 10 multipoint contests this season.

Belleville is led by forward Egor Sokolov (16G, 30A) who paces the Senators in assists and points. Forward Jake Lucchini ranks second for the Sens with 14 goals and 40 points this season.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs dropped a 5-3 contest to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday afternoon. Dylan Sikura put Rockford on the board first with his 14th goal of the season in the first period. Koletrane Wilson tallied his first AHL goal in the second period of his IceHogs debut, and Luke Philp struck in the final frame on the power play. Arvid Soderblom marked 32 saves on 36 Toronto shots but was tagged with the loss.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Thursday that the team has recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs. Reichel scored his first NHL goal with the Blackhawks this season during a three-point night on Jan. 8 against the Calgary Flames. He has three points (1G, 2A) in four games with Chicago during the 2022-23 campaign. He also paces the IceHogs with 29 assists and ranks second on the club with 46 points (17G, 29A) in 51 contests.

Moving Around

Rockford announced yesterday that forward Carson Gicewicz was traded to the Rochester Americans in exchange for future considerations. Two days earlier, the IceHogs announced on Tuesday that the team acquired forward Zach Jordan from the Hartford Wolf Pack in exchange for defenseman Adam Clendening. In addition, the Chicago Blackhawks announced on Tuesday that defenseman Andy Welinski has been loaned to Rockford. Jordan will be loaned to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Welinski was acquired by Chicago in a trade that sent Patrick Kane and Cooper Zech to the New York Rangers. Welinski has dressed in 40 games this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL), tallying 4G, 12A. Clendening had recorded 3G, 21A in 48 games with Rockford this season in his fifth campaign with the team. Jordan has appeared in one game with Hartford this season and has also tabbed 17G, 9A in 43 games with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen during the campaign.

The First But Not The Last

In his debut in a Rockford sweater, defenseman Koletrane Wilson netted his first professional goal against the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday afternoon. Wilson has registered six assists in 18 games with the Indy Fuel this season.

Work Horse

After team-leading forwards David Gust, Brett Seney, and Cole Guttman were recalled to the Chicago Blackhawks, forward Luke Philp (18G, 19A) has saddled the load to lead the IceHogs. In the six games since Feb. 15 when Guttman and Seney were recalled, Philp has marked four goals and two assists.

Long Time No See

Rockford and Belleville match up for the second time this season tonight, and the IceHogs are looking for their first win at CAA Arena. In the first two meetings of the all-time series, the Sens secured a 5-2 win against the Hogs on Dec. 13, 2019 and a 3-0 win on their first trip to the BMO Center on Jan. 20, 2020. Earlier this season, Rockford throttled Belleville 8-2 on Oct. 29 at the BMO.

Next Home Game

The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, March 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 29 vs. Belleville, 8-2 W Recap & Highlights

Fri., Mar. 3 at Belleville, 6:05 pm CT

IceHogs vs. Senators, All-Time

1-2-0-0

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.