Wolf Pack Trade D Zach Giuttari to Abbotsford Canucks, Rangers Acquire Pair and Trade Rydahl to Avalanche

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has traded forward Gustav Rydahl to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Anton Blidh. In addition, the Rangers acquired defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for future considerations.

New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack have traded defenseman Zach Giuttari to the Abbotsford Canucks in exchange for future considerations.

Blidh, 27, has split this season between the Avalanche and their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. In 14 NHL games with the Avalanche, Blidh has recorded nine shots. In 36 games with the Eagles, the Molnlycke, Sweden, native has recorded twelve points (6 g, 6 a).

Selected in the sixth-round, 180th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins, Blidh has skated in 314 career AHL contests with the Eagles and the Providence Bruins. During that time, he has scored 100 points (52 g, 48 a). He's also scored five points (4 g, 1 a) in 25 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Kalynuk, 25, has spent the 2022-23 season with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks. He has skated in 46 games with the club, scoring 17 points (4 g, 13 a) and recording a plus-5 rating.

The native of Brandon, Manitoba, has also appeared in 26 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks. A seventh-round draft pick, 196th overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Kalynuk has scored nine points (4 g, 5 a) in his NHL career.

Over the course of three AHL seasons with the Canucks and Rockford IceHogs, Kalynuk has appeared in 106 career games and scored 54 points (13 g, 41 a).

Prior to going pro, Kalynuk played three seasons at the University of Wisconsin, where he was team captain his junior season.

Rydahl, 28, had appeared in 40 games with the Wolf Pack during his rookie North American professional season, scoring 15 points (7 g, 8 a). He signed with the Rangers as a free agent on May 17th, 2022.

Giuttari, 26, had skated in 43 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring ten points (2 g, 8 a). Signed by the club as an undrafted free agent from Brown University, Giuttari played in 122 games with the Wolf Pack over the course of four seasons, scoring 30 points (6 g, 24 a).

