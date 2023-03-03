LA Kings Announce Multiple Trade Deadline Deals

LOS ANGELES, CA - The LA Kings announced multiple trades prior to the NHL's Trade Deadline on Friday. The moves include acquiring forward Nate Schnarr from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Frederic Allard and trading Austin Wagner to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.

Schnarr, 24, has appeared in 27 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Laval Rocket this season, earning seven points (3-4=7) and 12 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-3, 202-pound forward has registered 75 points (29-46=75) with a plus-25 rating and 91 PIM in 166 career AHL games with Laval, Utica Comets, Binghamton Devils and Tucson Roadrunners.

A native of Waterloo, Ontario, Schnarr played parts of four seasons of junior hockey with the Guelph Storm, collecting 181 points (69-112=181) with a plus-10 rating and 119 PIM in 182 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games. Originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (75th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Schnarr, along with current LA Kings defenseman Sean Durzi, won an OHL Championship with Guelph in 2019, posting 19 points (8-11=19) in 24 postseason contests.

Allard, 25, played in 35 games for the Ontario Reign this season, collecting seven points (2-5=7) and 30 PIM. The 6-1, 179-pound defenseman has registered 114 points (23-91=114) with a plus-46 rating and 162 PIM in 292 career AHL games with Ontario, Milwaukee Admirals and Chicago Wolves. A native of St. Sauveur, Quebec, Allard made his NHL debut with Nashville on March 13, 2021 vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, going scoreless in 16:59 of ice time.

Wagner, 25, has also spent the 2022-23 season with the Ontario Reign, recording 12 points (9-3=12) with a plus-7 rating and 33 penalty minutes (PIM) in 24 games.

The 6-1, 195-pound forward has appeared in 171 career NHL games, all with the Kings, earning 40 points (22-18@) with 70 PIM. Originally selected by LA in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Wagner has posted 54 points (35-19=54) with a plus-9 rating and 218 PIM in 138 career AHL contests across four seasons with the Reign (2017-23).

