Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins

March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (23-22-5-4; 55 pts.) at Grand Rapids Griffins (22-25-3-2; 49 pts.)

The Iowa Wild head to Grand Rapids for the first game of a weekend set against the Griffins Friday at 6 p.m. Iowa has won two of three games against Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena this season.

NECK AND NECK

The Iowa Wild enter the weekend series against Grand Rapids with a six-point advantage for fifth place in the Central Division, but the Griffins have two games in hand. The Wild and Griffins will play four times over Iowa's next 11 games as the teams battle for playoff position. Iowa and Grand Rapids have finished in adjacent spots in the Central Division standings in each of the past four seasons.

SERIES HISTORY

- Iowa enters the weekend set with a 4-1-1-0 record against Grand Rapids this season

- The Wild have never won five games in a season against the Griffins

- Iowa won four games against Grand Rapids in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20

- The Wild have won three games in a season in Grand Rapids once (2018-19)

BY THE NUMBERS

- Iowa is 11-3-2-2 when leading after the first period and 17-0-3-1 when leading after two

- The Wild have only allowed three first period goals in the last 10 games

- Iowa has allowed 28 shots or fewer in each of the last five games

- Grand Rapids is 3-6-1-0 in its last 10 games at Van Andel Arena

