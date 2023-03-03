Seney, Phillips, Gust Rejoin IceHogs from Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Anders Bjork from the Rockford IceHogs. In addition, the Blackhawks have assigned forwards Brett Seney and David Gust, along with defenseman Isaak Phillips to Rockford.

Seney, 27, has 44 points (18G, 26A) in 45 games with Rockford this season and ranks third on the team in scoring. The forward scored one goal in seven games with the Blackhawks this season.

Phillips, 21, has 20 points (4G, 16A) in 33 games with the IceHogs during the 2022-23 campaign. The defenseman also has five points (1G, 4A) in 16 games with Chicago this season.

Gust, 29, made is NHL debut and scored his first NHL goal with the Blackhawks on Feb. 25 against the San Jose Sharks. The winger has recorded 50 points (24G, 26A) in 51 games with Rockford this season and leads the team in scoring.

The IceHogs play tonight against the Belleville Senators at 6:05 p.m. CT at CAA Arena. The next home game for Rockford is on Wednesday, Mar. 15 against the Manitoba Moose.

