Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe to Charlotte, Sign J-F Berube and Evan Fitzpatrick to Two-Way Deals

The Checkers got their captain back, as the Panthers announced today that they have assigned Zac Dalpe to Charlotte.

The 33-year-old has four points in 14 games this season for Florida - marking both his highest NHL games total since 2014-15 and his second-highest point total at that level.

Dalpe's return gives the Checkers a big boost, as the veteran forward has posted 24 points in 32 games thus far and is tied for third on the team with 14 goals.

Additionally, the Panthers have signed J-F Berube and Evan Fitzpatrick to two-way contracts.

Berube, who has spent the season with Charlotte thus far on a PTO, is 4-2-1 with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage this season. A veteran of over 350 pro games and a Calder Cup champ, Berube has had the hot hand for Charlotte as of late, going 3-1-0 since Jan. 11 with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

Fitzpatrick, who signed an AHL deal with the organization this summer, is 8-3-0 in 12 games for the Florida Everblades this season with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

After going through waivers to sign their deals, both netminders have been assigned back to their original teams - Berube to Charlotte and Fitzpatrick to ECHL Florida.

