Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe to Charlotte, Sign J-F Berube and Evan Fitzpatrick to Two-Way Deals
March 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers got their captain back, as the Panthers announced today that they have assigned Zac Dalpe to Charlotte.
The 33-year-old has four points in 14 games this season for Florida - marking both his highest NHL games total since 2014-15 and his second-highest point total at that level.
Dalpe's return gives the Checkers a big boost, as the veteran forward has posted 24 points in 32 games thus far and is tied for third on the team with 14 goals.
Additionally, the Panthers have signed J-F Berube and Evan Fitzpatrick to two-way contracts.
Berube, who has spent the season with Charlotte thus far on a PTO, is 4-2-1 with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage this season. A veteran of over 350 pro games and a Calder Cup champ, Berube has had the hot hand for Charlotte as of late, going 3-1-0 since Jan. 11 with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.
Fitzpatrick, who signed an AHL deal with the organization this summer, is 8-3-0 in 12 games for the Florida Everblades this season with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.
After going through waivers to sign their deals, both netminders have been assigned back to their original teams - Berube to Charlotte and Fitzpatrick to ECHL Florida.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2023
- Lucky's Birthday Bash Jersey Features Ccsd Student's Art - Henderson Silver Knights
- Detroit Makes Multiple Transactions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe to Charlotte, Sign J-F Berube and Evan Fitzpatrick to Two-Way Deals - Charlotte Checkers
- LA Kings Announce Multiple Trade Deadline Deals - Ontario Reign
- Andrej Sustr Traded to Anaheim Ducks - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Dakota Mermis to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Avalanche Acquires Rydahl - Colorado Eagles
- Dallas Stars Acquire Scott Reedy from San Jose Sharks for Jacob Peterson - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Chase Priskie from Buffalo for Austin Strand - San Diego Gulls
- Carlsson and Iorio Recalled by Capitals, McIlrath Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Seney, Phillips, Gust Rejoin IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Max Newton to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Stars Recall Goaltender Adam Scheel from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Three-In-Three Weekend with Visit to Springfield - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #55 - San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Marlies, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Hogs Continue Canadian Road Trip against Senators - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Earn Fifth Straight Victory at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.