Second Game in Two Days for the Lions

After registering an important win last night in Worcester, the Lions have made the 500 kilometre trip to Reading, Pennsylvania to take on the Royals in a two-game set. The teams have faced off against one another five times this season, and the Lions hold a 4-1-0 record.

Puck drop today is at 4:00 p.m. Fans can follow all the action from Reading on FloSports.

Players to watch

Lions forward Olivier Archambault has 27 points this season.

Forward Patrick Bajkov is the Royals leading scorer with 29 points.

