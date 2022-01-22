Marlies Assign Goaltender Ian Scott to the Growlers

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that 2019 Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year and Team Canada World Juniors alumnus Ian Scott has been reassigned to the Growlers by the club's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

A fourth-round pick, 110th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017, the Calgary, Alberta native was a junior standout in the Western Hockey League as a member of the Prince Albert Raiders from 2015 to 2019.

Scott's standout season came in 2018-19 where he posted an eye-popping 38-8-3 record with a 1.83 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He continued his strong play into the postseason where he posted a 1.96 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage with five shutouts.

When the dust settled after his stellar 2018-19 season, Scott won a WHL championship, WHL Playoff MVP honours, was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team and was named the top goaltender in the WHL and the entire Canadian Hockey League.

That same season, Scott earned himself a place on Team Canada for the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship and picked up his first World Juniors victory on December 27, 2018 against Switzerland.

Scott's full-time professional career began in the 2020-21 season, where he split time between the ECHL's Wichita Thunder and the AHL's Toronto Marlies, appearing in just six games due to injury.

Scott will join the Growlers as they begin a seven-game road trip starting with a battle against the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday, January 21.

