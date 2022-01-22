Brodeur, Santos Lead Mariners to Gritty Win over Orlando

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Mathew Santos scored twice, while Jeremy Brodeur made 35 saves, and the Mariners gritted out a 3-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. After building a 2-0 lead, the Mariners held off Orlando's comeback attempt, and nursed a 2-1 lead into the third before Santos' empty netter put the game away.

The Mariners jumped on top midway through the first on a power play goal by Nick Master. Cam Askew came down the right side and spotted Master in the slot, who quickly one-timed it past Orlando goalie Amir Miftakhov, with Nate Kallen picking up a secondary assist on the play. On the Mariners side, Brodeur stopped all 10 Orlando shots and Maine led 1-0 after one.

Early in the second period, Mathew Santos doubled the Mariners lead with a wrister from the right-wing circle off a drop pass from Pat Shea. It remained 2-0 until the 13:53 of the period when a Mariners defensive mistake allowed Orlando's Tyler Bird to break in alone and slide a shot between through five hole of Brodeur and cut the deficit back to one goal after two.

The score stuck at 2-1 through the most of third period as Brodeur made several key saves along the way. Finally, Orlando pulled Miftakhov with just under two minutes remaining and Santos nailed a long empty net attempt from inside the Mariners defensive zone. Brodeur earned his 10th win of the season, picking up a victory in his fifth straight start. Miftakhov turned aside 34 in the losing effort as the Solar Bears saw their five game road winning streak snapped.

The Mariners and Solar Bears finish their "3Kend" series presented by $3 Deweys on Sunday at 3 PM. The Mariners will honor the memory of the late Travis Roy, with an appearance by his father, Lee, and the Travis Roy Foundation. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.