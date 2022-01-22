Brodeur, Santos Lead Mariners to Gritty Win over Orlando
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Mathew Santos scored twice, while Jeremy Brodeur made 35 saves, and the Mariners gritted out a 3-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. After building a 2-0 lead, the Mariners held off Orlando's comeback attempt, and nursed a 2-1 lead into the third before Santos' empty netter put the game away.
The Mariners jumped on top midway through the first on a power play goal by Nick Master. Cam Askew came down the right side and spotted Master in the slot, who quickly one-timed it past Orlando goalie Amir Miftakhov, with Nate Kallen picking up a secondary assist on the play. On the Mariners side, Brodeur stopped all 10 Orlando shots and Maine led 1-0 after one.
Early in the second period, Mathew Santos doubled the Mariners lead with a wrister from the right-wing circle off a drop pass from Pat Shea. It remained 2-0 until the 13:53 of the period when a Mariners defensive mistake allowed Orlando's Tyler Bird to break in alone and slide a shot between through five hole of Brodeur and cut the deficit back to one goal after two.
The score stuck at 2-1 through the most of third period as Brodeur made several key saves along the way. Finally, Orlando pulled Miftakhov with just under two minutes remaining and Santos nailed a long empty net attempt from inside the Mariners defensive zone. Brodeur earned his 10th win of the season, picking up a victory in his fifth straight start. Miftakhov turned aside 34 in the losing effort as the Solar Bears saw their five game road winning streak snapped.
The Mariners and Solar Bears finish their "3Kend" series presented by $3 Deweys on Sunday at 3 PM. The Mariners will honor the memory of the late Travis Roy, with an appearance by his father, Lee, and the Travis Roy Foundation. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022
- Road Win Streak Ends in 3-1 Loss to Mariners - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gooch, Low Propel Royals over Lions in First-Ever Meeting at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Brodeur, Santos Lead Mariners to Gritty Win over Orlando - Maine Mariners
- Lions Lose a Close One in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Boucher, Henry and Miner Return to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Miner, Boucher and Henry Return for Saturday Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: Rodeo Night vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Marlies Assign Goaltender Ian Scott to the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 22, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Move Back into First with 2-1 Win over Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
- Second Game in Two Days for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Look to Bounce Back Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Glads and Blades Collide for Second Time this Weekend - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Penner and Company Leads Grizz to 6-4 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop Steelheads, 5-2, for Fourth-Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall to Utah 6-3 - Allen Americans
- Thunder Opens Weekend with OT Loss vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Late Comeback Surge Stifled, Steelheads Slip 5-2 to Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Win Fourth Overtime Game of the Campaign - Tulsa Oilers
- Kalamazoo Falls Short in Wheeling - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Score 9 Goals in Missouri - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.