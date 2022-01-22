Kalamazoo Can't Complete Comeback in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Kalamazoo Wings (19-15-0-0) rebounded after a rough start, but they couldn't hold down the red-hot Indy Fuel (16-15-2-2) and lost by a score of 4-2 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday.

The Fuel have now won seven of their last eight games and set the tone early with two goals in the first 13 minutes.

But in true Kalamazoo form, there was no quit and it battled back in the second.

Jeremy Masella (1) netted his first professional goal on a shot from the left circle that buckled the goaltender at the 9:29 mark to pull the K-Wings to within one. The assists went to Tyler Rockwell (6) and Greg Betzold (8) on the score.

Kalamazoo then tied it up at two on the Raymond Brice (9) unassisted shorthanded goal just four minutes and 16 seconds later. The goal was Brice's second shorty in as many games.

The Fuel answered with a score of their own just over four minutes later and extended the lead to 4-2 with just under 12 minutes remaining into the third.

Again, there was no quit in the K-Wings.

Tanner Sorenson (13) pulled Kalamazoo to within one, assisted by Zach Jordan (6) and Kyle Blaney (11), with the extra attacker and just 1:08 remaining on the clock.

With the goal, Sorenson has recorded a point in six-straight games (4G, 3A) and has scored in each of the last three contests.

Unfortunately, the comeback was nullified by Indy's empty-net score just 19 seconds later.

Jason Palowski (1-3) made 27 saves in the loss.

The K-Wings head back to Kalamazoo for its half of the home-and-home series with the Fuel. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday at Wings Event Center.

