Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 22, 2022

PORTLAND, Maine - The Orlando Solar Bears (19-13-2-0) continue their three-game road set with the Maine Mariners (13-14-3-1) tonight at 6 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears can match the franchise record for the fastest 20 wins with a victory tonight; the 2013-14 Solar Bears achieved the 20-win mark in 35 games (20-12-1-2).

Since Nov. 29, Tristin Langan is tied for the third-most points in the ECHL, with 24 points (7g-17a) in 15 games over that span of time. His next two goals will give him 50 in his career with the Solar Bears.

Orlando enters tonight's match with a five-game road win streak dating back to Dec. 17 at Allen; the Solar Bears have outscored their opponents 24-1 in those five road games.

Tyle Bird has six points (1g-5a) in his last two games.

The Solar Bears are 5-1-1-0 against non-divisional opponents.

Amir Miftakhov is expected to start tonight in goal for the Solar Bears. The goaltender made 28 saves in his ECHL debut last Friday, a 6-2 win vs. Wheeling.

Orlando is 16-3-0-0 when allowing three or fewer goals.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears close out their three-game set with the Maine Mariners on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for Pink Whitney Night, featuring Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette - secure your seats in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20!

