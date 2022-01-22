Penner and Company Leads Grizz to 6-4 Win
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Tyler Penner had 2 goals and 1 assist and Mason Mannek, Brian Bowen and Ben Tardif each had 1 goal and 1 assist in the Utah Grizzlies 6-4 win over the Allen Americans on a Friday night at Maverik Center.
Allen scored 36 seconds into the contest as Chad Costello scored his 16th of the season. Luke Martin scored 5:28 in against Allen goaltender Hayden Lavigne. Martin and Lavigne were college teammates for 4 seasons at the University of Michigan from 2016-2020. Allen retook the lead 8:11 in as Jared Bethune scored is first of two goals on the evening. Mason Mannek scored from the right circle with 55 seconds left in the first to tie the game at 2-2. Tyler Penner gave Utah a lead with 7 seconds left as Utah led 3-2 after 20 minutes of play.
Utah extended the lead as Penner scored his 2nd of the game 2:34 into the second period on a breakaway. The goal came 2 seconds after an Allen power play ended. Bethune scored his 2nd of the game for Allen 7:10 into the second. Brian Bowen scored his 10th of the season 11:53 in to extend Utah's lead to 5-3. Utah led by 2 after 2 periods. The Grizz are now 16-0 when leading after 2 periods.
Ben Tardif scored 7:43 into the third period to make it a 6-3 game. Chad Costello scored his 2nd of the night for Allen with 12 seconds left in regulation in a 5 on 3 power play to conclude the scoring. Allen went 1 for 7 on the power play while Utah went 0 for 4.
Cole Kehler got the win for Utah in net as he saved 24 of 28 in his home debut. Kehler is now 3-1-0-1 in a Grizzlies uniform. Allen's Hayden Lavigne saved 26 of 32 in the loss.
Zac Robbins, Mason Mannek and Luke Martin were each a +3 for Utah, who now has won 8 of their last 9 home games and they extend their lead in the Mountain Division as they now have a points percentage of .649 with Tulsa taking over 2nd place with a .561 points percentage. Allen falls from 3rd to 5th place in the division as their points percentage is .532.
Utah is now 3-0 against Allen this season. The Grizz won back-to-back overtime games in Allen earlier in the season on October 30th and 31st.
The middle game of the 3 game weekend series is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Tyler Penner (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2. 4 shots.
2. Mason Mannek (Utah) - Gordie Howe Hat Trick. +3.
3. Brian Bowen (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2.
