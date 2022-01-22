Road Win Streak Ends in 3-1 Loss to Mariners
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - Tyler Bird scored for the second consecutive game and Amir Miftakhov made 34 saves, but the Orlando Solar Bears (19-14-2-0) fell to the Maine Mariners (14-14-3-1) by a 3-1 score on Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena. The loss brought an end to Orlando's five-game road winning streak.
Bird scored his ninth of the season with the Solar Bears trailing 2-0 midway through the second period, as he broke in and beat Jeremy Brodeur through the legs.
Maine's goaltender turned aside all remaining chances by Orlando, and Mathew Santos sealed the game win an empty-net tally with Miftakhov pulled late in regulation.
1st Period
MNE Goal: Nick Master (8) [PP] at 10:53. Assisted by Cameron Askew and Nate Kallen.
SHOTS: ORL 10, MNE 13
2nd Period
MNE Goal: Mathew Santos (10) at 2:49. Assisted by Patrick Shea.
ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (9) at 13:53. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski.
SHOTS: ORL 11, MNE 15
3rd Period
MNE Goal: Mathew Santos (11) [EN] at 18:39.
SHOTS: ORL 15, MNE 9
Goaltending
ORL: Amir Miftakhov, 34-for-36
MNE: Jeremy Brodeur, 35-for-36
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears close out their three-game set with the Maine Mariners on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for Pink Whitney Night, featuring Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette - secure your seats in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20.
