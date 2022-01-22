Stingrays Drop Overtime Thriller

JACKSONVILLE, FL - A defensive battle ended with an overtime goal from Brendan Harris as the Jacksonville Icemen (22-9-2-1) squeezed out a victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (12-19-4-0) by a final score of 1-0 on Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

A goaltending clash from start to finish began getting chippy as the teams headed into overtime. After a scrum, the Icemen headed to their fourth power play of the evening. Abbott Girduckis fed Harris for a one-timer at the top of the circle, where he found the back of the net

Ryan Bednard stood on his head, making saves on the first 32 shots he saw in the game. Justin Kapelmaster earned his first shutout of the season, turning back 27 shots in the win.

