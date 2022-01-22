Stingrays Drop Overtime Thriller
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - A defensive battle ended with an overtime goal from Brendan Harris as the Jacksonville Icemen (22-9-2-1) squeezed out a victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (12-19-4-0) by a final score of 1-0 on Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
A goaltending clash from start to finish began getting chippy as the teams headed into overtime. After a scrum, the Icemen headed to their fourth power play of the evening. Abbott Girduckis fed Harris for a one-timer at the top of the circle, where he found the back of the net
Ryan Bednard stood on his head, making saves on the first 32 shots he saw in the game. Justin Kapelmaster earned his first shutout of the season, turning back 27 shots in the win.
The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow for the final game of a three-in-three against the Jacksonville Icemen. Celebrate Cool Ray's 29th birthday at the North Charleston Coliseum with various mascots from the Lowcountry for Mascot Mania and a postgame skate with the Rays presented by MUSC Health.
Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.